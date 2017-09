A mother's Facebook post is reminding parents about the importance of proper car seats for their children.Jenna Casado Rabberman posted a photo of her destroyed car with two perfectly intact car seats on Facebook on Tuesday. The post has been shared over 230,000 times.Rabberman told ABC News that her two sons, Beckett, 2.5 and Brooks, 6 weeks, were "completely unharmed" in the accident that totaled her car.She said on her Facebook post, "I really only posted it for family & friends but hopefully it will save a life by making someone think twice about buckling their child in."