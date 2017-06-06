SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Several Bay Area cities have made a list of best places to raise a family based on a new report.
Real estate investment management company Home Union looked at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S.
The goal was to find the best neighborhoods based on quality schools and home prices.
It found Oakland and the submarket of Walnut Creek are among the best places for kids.
In the South Bay, San Jose and West San Jose ranked pretty high.
San Francisco and San Anselmo also made the list.
