IMMIGRATION

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation

EMBED </>More Videos

Senator Dianne Feinstein spoke in support of an Oakland couple who will be deported after after ICE denied a stay request. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Senator Dianne Feinstein spoke in support of an Oakland couple who will be deported Wednesday night.

Maria Mendoza-Sanchez and her husband Eusebio are scheduled to leave for Mexico after ICE denied a stay request from Feinstein, who fought Tuesday to keep the family together.

RELATED: ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday

They had asked for a stay so Feinstein could introduce a bill in Congress next month that would have protected them from deportation.

Maria and her husband have held jobs, paid taxes, and stayed out of legal trouble for two decades. They have four children.

The couple and their 12-year-old son are planning to leave from SFO, leaving their three U.S. citizen adult children behind.

Feinstein released a statement saying, "this is a travesty, plain and simple, and evidence that Donald Trump's immigration policy is nothing more than a hateful deportation program targeting law-abiding families."

RELATED: US. Senator Dianne Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation

She also vowed to continue her fight for the family to bring them back to the United States, where Maria works as a cancer nurse.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familypoliticsdeportationimmigrationdianne feinsteinsenatePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldmexicoimmigration reformOaklandSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
IMMIGRATION
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
CA, SF sue DOJ over sanctuary city grants worth millions
More immigration
FAMILY & PARENTING
California's Flags Great America breaks ground on new roller coaster
Photographer honors Elvis with baby photo shoot
Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: Heather's legacy is just 'beginning'
Show More
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Missing 80-year-old woman found safe in Oakland
Video shows stranger putting up fallen American flag at home
Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer
More News
Top Video
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
More Video