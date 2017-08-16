Senator Dianne Feinstein spoke in support of an Oakland couple who will be deported Wednesday night.Maria Mendoza-Sanchez and her husband Eusebio are scheduled to leave for Mexico after ICE denied a stay request from Feinstein, who fought Tuesday to keep the family together.They had asked for a stay so Feinstein could introduce a bill in Congress next month that would have protected them from deportation.Maria and her husband have held jobs, paid taxes, and stayed out of legal trouble for two decades. They have four children.The couple and their 12-year-old son are planning to leave from SFO, leaving their three U.S. citizen adult children behind.Feinstein released a statement saying, "this is a travesty, plain and simple, and evidence that Donald Trump's immigration policy is nothing more than a hateful deportation program targeting law-abiding families."She also vowed to continue her fight for the family to bring them back to the United States, where Maria works as a cancer nurse.