Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations

MADERA COUNTY --As the Ferguson Fire continues to grow major closures are happening to help with the massive firefight.
A new mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the north side of Triangle Road, from Vista Lago to east Westfall and all side roads to the north. Also the north side of East Westfall to Old Mill and all side roads to the North.
The Ferguson Fire has now scorched close to 38,522 acres and continues to threaten almost 3,500 structures. The fire is about 25-percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
This comes as the firefighting efforts intensify, and Yosemite officials, as well as firefighters, take extreme precautions to protect the park and its visitors from the fire.
Officials said Highway 41 into Yosemite National Park will be closing by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Yosemite Valley and the Wawona areas, as well as the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, will also be closing. Highway 140 is closed, but visitors can exit the park using Highways 120 and 41. They need to be out by noon.
With every day, there's danger in the firefight, as well as outside of it.
More than 3,400 fire personnel are aggressively attacking the flames. The fire has injured six firefighters and killed one Cal Fire employee, dozer operator Braden Varney.
Fire officials are working very closely will the residents affected in this fire.
There will be a meeting Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Greeley Hill Community Center on Fiske Road in Coulterville.
FIRE INFO
Road Closures:
Hwy 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE
Mandatory Evacuations:
These area are currently under a mandatory evacuation include:
- El Portal Trailer Court
- Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground
- Jerseydale Road from lower Best to Triangle Roads
- Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground
- Savage's Trading Post
- Sweetwater Ridge
- Rancheria Flat - Government Housing
- Old El Portal (including Yosemite View Lodge)
- Foresta
- Yosemite West
- Old Yosemite Road
- North side of Triangle Road
- North side of East Westfall
Evacuation Advisories:
This is NOT an Evacuation Order. This is an advisement only of a potential Evacuation Order should conditions change.
- Lushmeadows
- Ponderosa Basin
- Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South (including all side roads)
- Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd
- East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd (including Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd)
Next Community Meeting:
Wednesday, July 25 at 6 pm
Greeley Hill Community Center
Evacuation Center:
New Life Christian Fellowship
5089 Cole Rd
Mariposa CA 95338
Animal Shelters:
Small Animals:
SPCA
5599 California 49
Mariposa CA 95338
Large Animals:
Mariposa County Fairgrounds
5007 Fairgrounds Road
Mariposa CA 95338