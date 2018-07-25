Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3821523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the Ferguson Fire continues to grow major closures are happening to help with the massive fire fight.

FIRE INFO

El Portal Trailer Court

Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground

Jerseydale Road from lower Best to Triangle Roads

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

Savage's Trading Post

Sweetwater Ridge

El Portal Trailer Court

Rancheria Flat - Government Housing

Old El Portal (including Yosemite View Lodge)

Foresta

Yosemite West

Old Yosemite Road

North side of Triangle Road

North side of East Westfall

Lushmeadows

Ponderosa Basin

Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South (including all side roads)

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd

East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd (including Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd)

As the Ferguson Fire continues to grow major closures are happening to help with the massive firefight.A new mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the north side of Triangle Road, from Vista Lago to east Westfall and all side roads to the north. Also the north side of East Westfall to Old Mill and all side roads to the North.The Ferguson Fire has now scorched close to 38,522 acres and continues to threaten almost 3,500 structures. The fire is about 25-percent contained as of Wednesday morning.This comes as the firefighting efforts intensify, and Yosemite officials, as well as firefighters, take extreme precautions to protect the park and its visitors from the fire.Officials said Highway 41 into Yosemite National Park will be closing by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Yosemite Valley and the Wawona areas, as well as the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, will also be closing. Highway 140 is closed, but visitors can exit the park using Highways 120 and 41. They need to be out by noon.With every day, there's danger in the firefight, as well as outside of it.More than 3,400 fire personnel are aggressively attacking the flames. The fire has injured six firefighters and killed one Cal Fire employee, dozer operator Braden Varney.Fire officials are working very closely will the residents affected in this fire.There will be a meeting Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Greeley Hill Community Center on Fiske Road in Coulterville.Hwy 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTEThese area are currently under a mandatory evacuation include:Wednesday, July 25 at 6 pmGreeley Hill Community CenterNew Life Christian Fellowship5089 Cole RdMariposa CA 95338Small Animals:SPCA5599 California 49Mariposa CA 95338Large Animals:Mariposa County Fairgrounds5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338