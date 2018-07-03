Officials said the fire nearly doubled in size on Monday.
The marina at Markley Cove would normally be bustling with activity this holiday week, but it's nearly deserted, most of the boats still in their slips, a thick smog in the air.
MAP: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Business owners in the affected area say this is not the holiday they were looking for. "We were hoping with Fourth of July being on a Wednesday that this whole week would give us a bump, but obviously with the fire it's not happening," Frazier said.
In the meantime, firefighters are making progress, it appears, both in the air and on the ground, where dozers and hand crews spent the day on Monday cutting lines, trying to hold the line and take advantage of the relatively benign weather conditions.
Cal Fire officials say their goal is to have full containment of this fire by next Tuesday, July 10, 2018. So far, it is only 5 percent contained.
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:
Mandatory evacuations:
#CountyFire [update] Due to the potential threat posed by the County Fire, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Advisory for the Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove, and Pleasure Cove Resorts. pic.twitter.com/4zwz6xFpQb— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 3, 2018
Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.
North of Highway 128
South of County Road 23
East of Berryessa Knoxville Road
Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road
Evacuation Advisory:
View from houseboat last night on @LakeBerryessa, camper said flames were hundreds of feet in air from #CountyFire #abc7now @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/hEw8qyYr8i— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 2, 2018
North of Quail Canyon Road
South of Highway 128
East of the Blue Ridge mountains
West of Pleasant Valley Road
For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1 For questions regarding Solano County evacuations or advisories please dial (707) 398-8261
Evacuation center: Guinda Grange Hall in the Community of Guinda 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637
Road closures:
Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County
The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.
CAL FIRE map of the "County Fire"