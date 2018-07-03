WILDFIRE

County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa threatens over 100 structures

Over 1,000 firefighters are still battling a blaze near Lake Berryessa, which has grown to 60,000 acres and threatening over 100 structures. (KGO-TV )

Over 1,000 firefighters are still battling the County Fire near Lake Berryessa, which has grown to 70,000 acres and threatening over 100 structures.

Officials said the fire nearly doubled in size on Monday.


The marina at Markley Cove would normally be bustling with activity this holiday week, but it's nearly deserted, most of the boats still in their slips, a thick smog in the air.

Business owners in the affected area say this is not the holiday they were looking for. "We were hoping with Fourth of July being on a Wednesday that this whole week would give us a bump, but obviously with the fire it's not happening," Frazier said.

In the meantime, firefighters are making progress, it appears, both in the air and on the ground, where dozers and hand crews spent the day on Monday cutting lines, trying to hold the line and take advantage of the relatively benign weather conditions.

Cal Fire officials say their goal is to have full containment of this fire by next Tuesday, July 10, 2018. So far, it is only 5 percent contained.

EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:
Mandatory evacuations:

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.

North of Highway 128

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

Evacuation Advisory:

North of Quail Canyon Road
South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains
West of Pleasant Valley Road

For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1 For questions regarding Solano County evacuations or advisories please dial (707) 398-8261

Evacuation center: Guinda Grange Hall in the Community of Guinda 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637

Road closures:

Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

