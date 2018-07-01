FIRE

MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County

A wildfire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yolo County near Guinda, California has doubled in size overnight. (KGO-TV)

GUINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The County Fire burning in Yolo County has consumed 22,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord

Cal Fire released a map showing the area affected by the flames.


The fire is burning 50 miles northwest of Sacramento and has forced mandatory evacuations in the area.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

More than 10 active fires are burning in California.


The map can also be viewed here.

Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the County Fire.
