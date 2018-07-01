MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County

GUINDA, Calif. (KGO) --The County Fire burning in Yolo County has consumed 22,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon.
Cal Fire released a map showing the area affected by the flames.
The fire is burning 50 miles northwest of Sacramento and has forced mandatory evacuations in the area.
More than 10 active fires are burning in California.
