Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area

Smoke from a fire in Yolo County, known as the County Fire, is seen in Pleasanton, Calif., on June 30, 2018. (Charles Eriman)

GUINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal-Fire has ordered mandatory evacuations in Yolo County because of a fire near Guinda, Calif. Evacuations impact County Road 63 to County Road 76, west of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.

An evacuation center has been established at Rumsey Grange Hall. So far 8,000 acres have burned, according to Cal-Fire.

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
Thousands march across Bay Area to protest separating migrant families
California cannabis businesses brace for new regulations
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
PHOTOS: Families Belong Together protests around America
LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens
Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire
Show More
Bodega owner says he did not 'realize what was happening' night of stabbing
EXCLUSIVE: SF camp admits child left on Muni bus
Grateful residents return home after Concord grass fire
9-month-old baby dies from choking on balloon
3 black senators introduce bill to make lynching a federal hate crime
More News