Firefighter dies battling blaze threatening Napa's Robert Mondavi Winery

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --Officials confirmed a contract firefighter battling a wildfire near Napa's Robert Mondavi Winery died Monday morning after a water tender veered off Oakville Grade Road.
Cal Fire officials said the contract firefighter was driving down one of Napa County's steepest roads towards Highway 29 before it veered off the road.
"Somewhere on this steep road something happened, he lost control and the water tender rolled in an upside down position down the grade," a Cal Fire official said.
Crews are currently working to keep the wildfire from reaching one of Napa's iconic wineries.
Officials are investigating to determine what caused the contract firefighter to lose control of the water tender and fall down the grade.
