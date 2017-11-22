FOODIE CALL

Bacon roasted brussels sprouts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
These are the Brussels sprouts everyone will love this Thanksgiving.

Ingredients:

1lb of Brussel Sprouts
5 Slices of Bacon
1/2 Medium White Onion
1 Lemon
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan Cheese
Salt and Pepper to Taste

Instructions:

1) Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
2) Slice the bacon into 1/4 inch strips and cook over a medium heat in a sauce pan until the fat has rendered, and the bacon is lightly cooked. Scoop out the bacon with a slotted spoon, and reserve the bacon grease.
3) While the bacon cooks, slice the ends of the brussel sprouts, then again in half. Keep any loose leaves that fall off.
4) Slice the onion into chunks and toss with the sprouts, bacon, and bacon grease.
5) Squeeze the juice of one lemon over the sprouts, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Give it one last toss before putting into a casserole dish. The sprouts should be snug, but not overlapping.
6) Bake for 30 minutes, and tossing the sprouts one more time half-way through. The finished sprouts should be tender, and the edges browned.
7) While still hot, grate a 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese over the cooked sprouts.

Serve and enjoy!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingholidayholiday recipesfoodie call
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOODIE CALL
Gourmet meals with cannabis
How to make the 'Best Damn Cheeseburger'
Combining honey and cannabis to create a truly super food
Gourmet ramen from a SF vending machine
Nafy Flatley's American dream: the baobab fruit juice & bar
More foodie call
FOOD & DRINK
From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo
New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News