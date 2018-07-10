Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu

Between @Costco pulling #PolishDogs and @SouthwestAir pulling peanuts...are you guys going to be okay? Because, people seem PRESSED. — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) July 10, 2018

RIP to the Costco Polish hot dog. I think this is the one loss of 2018 I’ll never get past 😭🌭 I’ll be billing you for my therapy Costco. #Costco — Samantha Robles (@Samirobles2013) July 10, 2018

#Costco is removing their polish dog from their food court... pic.twitter.com/gMG4krvjYE — Hollyn Heron (@HollynHeron) July 10, 2018

I have had my twitter account for years and have never actually tweeted. I had never found a cause worthy of a tweet until #Costco decided to get rid of the polish dog. A travesty I tell you. #SaveThePolishDog — Ken Stambaugh (@kenstambaugh) July 10, 2018

@costco please do not remove the Polish Dog from your menu, it’s my favorite!!! Everyone go to their website and submit feedback letting them know you do not support this #Costco #PolishDogs — Erica (@eya1385) July 10, 2018

In mourning...#Costco cut #polishdog. Even weirder than it sounds, but #polishdogs at #Costco are part of my family's history. — Pat Lerman (@almostethelyne) July 10, 2018

@Costco I can’t begin to tell you what a mistake it is to takeaway #polishdogs! As a customer and shareholder, I’m telling you to rethink the madness! You’re killing our 30 year old family tradition!!! — Concerned doc (@DocConcerned) July 10, 2018

Just heard that #costco is dropping its Polish Dog from the food court. I don't know if this is related to the trump administration, if they have been infiltrated by isis, or it's related to crypto currency somehow. But this change IS👏NOT👏OK👏! #BoycottCostco #JusticeForPolish — TJ Morrison (@tj_morrison714) July 6, 2018

"I'd rather have an acai bowl than the polish dog", said no one with functioning taste buds#Costco#PolishDog — Marlins Dan 🥓🥓 (@TheGiftOfMayhem) July 9, 2018

Come on #Costco please please please #SaveThePolishDog. It doesn't take up that much room. Just cook them at the same time as the beef dog. I promise to have the acai bowl bowl for dessert. — ibgwen4fun (@WendySWall) July 9, 2018

Sometimes bad things happen in life and we all need to be united against the evil that is threatening our peace. Warmongers. Tyrants. #Costco #SaveThePolishDog — darkKnightPanda (@PandaTheDragon) July 10, 2018

Costco is making some changes on the food court menu and customers are not pleased.It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations. Some social media users have not taken it well, some begging for its return and others calling for a boycott of Costco.Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.