COSTCO

Costco food court menu gets healthier items; Polish dog gone

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is making some changes on the food court menu. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Costco is making some changes on the food court menu as the warehouse chain shakes things up a bit.

It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations.

RELATED: Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in Bay Area, Southern California

You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.

You'll also notice some healthier additions including a new acai fruit bowl, an organic burger and plant-based protein salad.

Click here for more stories and videos on Costco
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingcostcofoodhot dogshamburgerburgersorganicSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COSTCO
Bridge repair causes traffic nightmare in South San Francisco
Consumer Catch-up: Blue Apron at Costco, Hulu allows offline viewing
Suspected Costco thieves walk right into Seattle police
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
More costco
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SF Charity Fashion Show, SF Jewish Film Festival screening
Shopping for new sunglasses? Don't fall for this scam
Think twice before buying used car seats
'Fire sales' at Bay Area cannabis dispensaries ahead of July 1 rule change
More Shopping
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Wildfires spring up across West as dry heat continues
Weather Forecast for Saturday
Goleta brush fire: Local state of emergency declared
Man dies protecting his children from polar bear
Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma Co. and installed within months
Former Thai Navy SEAL died wanting to 'bring the boys back home'
Show More
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Man shot several times while allegedly breaking into Richmond home
Good news for Oakland homeless man harassed by 'Jogger Joe'
More News