SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Costco is making some changes on the food court menu as the warehouse chain shakes things up a bit.
It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations.
You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.
You'll also notice some healthier additions including a new acai fruit bowl, an organic burger and plant-based protein salad.
