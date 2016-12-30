RESTAURANT

Pasta Pomodoro closing hard on employees during holidays
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Pasta Pomodoro location is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
After workers were alerted by text message that Pasta Pomodoro locations in the Bay Area were closing immediately, some say they haven't received their final paychecks yet.

Related: Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro Locations Close Abruptly

Justo Noiua says the holidays have been a big bummer after the news broke on Monday. He received his final check from the San Bruno location where he worked, but some of his co-workers haven't been paid.


Noiua and other workers have personal items inside the restaurant locations which they can't retrieve. "I can't get my stuff inside. I don't know what's going to happen now," he told ABC7 News.

A notice on the door of one of the closed locations demands $19,000 in back rent for December. A similar note was posted on the door of a San Jose location, claiming $10,000 in rent was never paid. The property management company said they were shocked to see the business close up overnight.


The restaurant has three days to pay, or face legal action.

Notes from other restaurants seeking workers were also posted at the locations offering employment to those laid off from Pasta Pomodoro. "We're offering $13 for crew members. $15 and up for managers with experience," Wendy's District Manager Richard Greenleaf said.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsbusinessemploymentSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
RESTAURANT
Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
Big tip helps Houston waiter fund trip home to Ireland
2 South Bay HomeTown Buffets close due to rodents
Michigan's 78-0 rout translates to 50 percent discount at steakhouse
More restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
7 on Your Side helps SF woman with refrigerator malfunction
Cookbook sneaks healthy foods into recipes
Farmers, consumers split over labeling of GMO foods
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Berkeley New Year's Eve party featuring 90s acts deemed hoax
Putin says Russia won't expel diplomats; Trump offers praise
Oakland man rescues teen near South Lake Tahoe
Ex-fiancée of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
SoCal man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Russian diplomats, families preparing to leave San Francisco
Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
VIDEO: Russian Consul General speaks out on sanctions in SF
No. 16 Stanford holds off North Carolina 25-23 in Sun Bowl
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
#7Things to know before you go: Friday
More News
Top Video
Berkeley New Year's Eve party featuring 90s acts deemed hoax
Oakland man rescues teen near South Lake Tahoe
VIDEO: Russian Consul General speaks out on sanctions in SF
Putin says Russia won't expel diplomats; Trump offers praise
More Video