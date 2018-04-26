<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3397828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes (1 of 12)

Paul Holes of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office was preparing to retire when the biggest moment of his career happened outside the home of John Joseph DeAngelo. He has wanted to solve the case before he retired -- and the stunning conclusion to a decades-long hunt for the "Golden State Killer" is something you'll want to hear straight from him. (KGO)