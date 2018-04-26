FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes

GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Paul Holes of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office was preparing to retire when the biggest moment of his career happened outside the home of John Joseph DeAngelo. He has wanted to solve the case before he retired -- and the stunning conclusion to a decades-long hunt for the "Golden State Killer" is something you'll want to hear straight from him. (KGO)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Paul Holes of the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office was preparing to retire when the biggest moment of his career happened outside the home of John Joseph DeAngelo.

He wanted to solve the case before he retired -- and the stunning conclusion to a decades-long hunt for the "Golden State Killer" is something you'll want to hear straight from him.

"It was definitely an obsession," Holes told ABC7 News.

