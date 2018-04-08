BART police say a stabbing at the Coliseum station in Oakland Saturday may have been much worse if it wasn't for a good Samaritan.That good Samaritan being called a hero Sunday by BART's deputy chief.He was cut on the hand while wrestling the knife away.The victims are a man in his 60's currently in critical condition and a woman in her 50's in fair condition.They are siblings and did not know their attacker.BART police say the suspected stabber - 32-year-old Robert Dolph of San Francisco boarded the train at civic center.He was seen acting erratically, mumbling and making outbursts.Alarmed by Dolph's behavior the siblings exited the train at the Oakland Coliseum station around 3 p.m. and tried to get away from him.Police say Dolph blocked the fair gates so the siblings exited from the side gate near the agent's booth.Station cameras captured the attack. Police aren't releasing it but say it shows Dolph attacking the victims with a large fixed blade knife, hitting both victims in the head.The good Samaritan intervened and the deputy chief says in doing so he saved the victim's lives.Others people helped hold Dolph to the ground.Police have not released any information on his criminal history or if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time."It appears as though was out of his mind and there doesn't appear to be any motive other than to do harm to these people," Deputy Chief Lance Haight with BART police said.The station agent called for help during the attack.A BART officer who was in his vehicle outside the station responded in less than two minutes.The stabbing shut down the coliseum station for hours ahead of a Warriors game at Oracle Arena.Dolph is in custody at Santa Rita jail on attempted murder charges.BART police say he confessed to the stabbing, but gave no motive.