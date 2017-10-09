  • BREAKING NEWS More than 50,000 acres burned in North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
NORTH BAY FIRES

Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for North Bay fires

Multiple fires were burning in the Napa and Calistoga areas, forcing residents to evacuate overnight after the fires started on Sunday, October 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of wildfires that the governor says are threatening thousands of homes.

Brown issued the declaration on Monday, as multiple fires forced people to evacuate their homes.

Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said more than 50 structures had been destroyed, but there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Residents describe terrifying middle-of-the-night scrambles to flee from raging wildfires.

Biermann says the fires had burned more than 68 square miles (176sq. kilometers).
Click here for a look at the full text of the proclamation.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
