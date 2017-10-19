  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 Mornings
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
EARTHQUAKE

Great California ShakeOut drill to take place today

Children participate in the "Great California ShakeOut" earthquake drill at the Para Los Ninos Elementary School in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009. (KGO-TV)

By
Are you ready for the big one? Today more than 9 million people will take part in the world's largest earthquake drill. It's called the Great California Shakeout.

During today's self-led drill, elementary school students are encouraged to practice how to "drop, cover, and hold on."

Google is hosting what it's calling the world's largest earthquake drill today.

PREPARE NORCAL: Here's how to prepare for the next big quake

Click here for more information on this annual earthquake preparedness drill.

Click here for full coverage on earthquake news.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakeprepare norcalUSGScaliforniagoogleSan JoseSan FranciscoSan MateoOaklandSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
EARTHQUAKE
28 YEARS LATER: The Loma Prieta Earthquake hits Northern California
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Mendocino County
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose area
More earthquake
Top Stories
Nearly 900 firefighters battling wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Napa chefs serve over 31,000 meals to North Bay fire victims
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains marked by drone incident, looting arrest
Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run
Trump gifts $25,000 to North Carolina father of fallen soldier
Trump has no immediate plans to visit Calif. wildfire damage
CA National Guard providing aid for North Bay Fires
Show More
Santa Rosa couple filed lawsuit against PG&E after Coffey Park fire
Fire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains consumes 270 acres
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Spare the Air Alert in effect Thursday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos