Great California ShakeOut drill to take place today

Are you ready for the big one? Today more than 9 million people will take part in the world's largest earthquake drill. It's called the Great California Shakeout.
During today's self-led drill, elementary school students are encouraged to practice how to "drop, cover, and hold on."
Google is hosting what it's calling the world's largest earthquake drill today.
PREPARE NORCAL: Here's how to prepare for the next big quake
