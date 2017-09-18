KAISER PERMANENTE

Kaiser nurses rally for better patient care, staffing

Sign for Kaiser Permanente.

Nurses at Kaiser Permanente hospitals and clinics across California are taking a stand today.

The issue is not money, but staffing. Nurses claim there is not enough of them to take care of patients.

"Well, we don't have enough time to spend with our patients. We don't have the resources to take care of them. So that provides unsafe patient care," said Diane Koorsones, Kaiser bargaining team.

The nurses' contract expires at the end of the month. A statement from Kaiser human resources says the company is bargaining in good faith - adding: "we respect and value our nurses, who are the best in health care. We comply with state mandated nurse staffing ratios, and often exceed them."

Rally locations and times, all at Kaiser Medical Centers:

Antioch - 4501 Sand Creek Road, 3:30pm - 5pm
Fremont - 39400 Paseo Padre Parkway, 12:30pm - 2pm
Fresno - 7300 North Fresno St., 7:30am - 9am
Manteca - 1777 W. Yosemite Avenue, 12pm - 1:30pm
Modesto - 4601 Dale Road, 8:30am - 10am

Oakland - 3600 Broadway, 3:30pm - 5pm
Redwood City - 1100 Veterans Blvd., 7:30am - 9am
Richmond - 901 Nevin Ave., 3:30pm - 5pm
Roseville - 1600 Eureka Road, 7:30am - 9am
Sacramento - 2025 Morse Avenue, 8:00am - 9:30am
San Francisco - 2425 Geary Blvd, 3:45pm - 5:15pm
San Leandro - 2500 Merced Street, 7:30am - 9am
San Rafael - 99 Montecillo Road, 3:30pm - 5pm

Santa Clara - 710 Lawrence Expressway, 3:30pm - 5pm
Santa Rosa - 401 Bicentennial Way, 3:30pm - 5pm
South San Francisco - 1200 El Camino Real, 7:45am - 9:15am
South Sacramento - 6600 Bruceville Drive, 3:30pm - 5pm
Vacaville - 1 Quality Drive, 3:30pm - 5pm
Vallejo - 975 Sereno Drive, 3:30pm - 5pm
Walnut Creek - 1425 South Main Street, 3:30pm - 5pm
Los Angeles - 867 Sunset Blvd, 8am - 9:30am
