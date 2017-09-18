Kaiser nurses rally for better patient care, staffing

Nurses at Kaiser Permanente hospitals and clinics across California are taking a stand today.The issue is not money, but staffing. Nurses claim there is not enough of them to take care of patients."Well, we don't have enough time to spend with our patients. We don't have the resources to take care of them. So that provides unsafe patient care," said Diane Koorsones, Kaiser bargaining team.The nurses' contract expires at the end of the month. A statement from Kaiser human resources says the company is bargaining in good faith - adding: "we respect and value our nurses, who are the best in health care. We comply with state mandated nurse staffing ratios, and often exceed them."Antioch - 4501 Sand Creek Road, 3:30pm - 5pmFremont - 39400 Paseo Padre Parkway, 12:30pm - 2pmFresno - 7300 North Fresno St., 7:30am - 9amManteca - 1777 W. Yosemite Avenue, 12pm - 1:30pmModesto - 4601 Dale Road, 8:30am - 10amOakland - 3600 Broadway, 3:30pm - 5pmRedwood City - 1100 Veterans Blvd., 7:30am - 9amRichmond - 901 Nevin Ave., 3:30pm - 5pmRoseville - 1600 Eureka Road, 7:30am - 9amSacramento - 2025 Morse Avenue, 8:00am - 9:30amSan Francisco - 2425 Geary Blvd, 3:45pm - 5:15pmSan Leandro - 2500 Merced Street, 7:30am - 9amSan Rafael - 99 Montecillo Road, 3:30pm - 5pmSanta Clara - 710 Lawrence Expressway, 3:30pm - 5pmSanta Rosa - 401 Bicentennial Way, 3:30pm - 5pmSouth San Francisco - 1200 El Camino Real, 7:45am - 9:15amSouth Sacramento - 6600 Bruceville Drive, 3:30pm - 5pmVacaville - 1 Quality Drive, 3:30pm - 5pmVallejo - 975 Sereno Drive, 3:30pm - 5pmWalnut Creek - 1425 South Main Street, 3:30pm - 5pmLos Angeles - 867 Sunset Blvd, 8am - 9:30am