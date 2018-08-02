CANCER

Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl who then beat ovarian cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a South Bay mother's intuition. She knew her daughter wasn't just suffering from bad stomach aches. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
When it comes to mother's intuition, Miriam Villanueva from San Jose has all of that and more. The mother of two noticed her daughter Destinee, 10, was acting strangely, and was complaining about constant abdominal pain.

Multiple trips to the hospital gave no explanation for the pain her young daughter was dealing with.

In March, the Villanueva family took a vacation to Universal Studios. They didn't have any knowledge of the wild ride ahead. Destinee told ABC7 News she felt such pain during that trip.

"I just didn't want to say because I didn't want to ruin everything," Destinee said. "So I kind of just kept it to myself."



Destinee couldn't hide the pain for long, and the pain grew worse.

The family attended a wedding, and instead of watching Destinee out on the dance floor, they found her sleeping.

Miriam insisted the family rush to the emergency room. She told ABC7 News she wasn't going to leave the hospital without an explanation and without a CT scan.

RELATED: SoCal parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis

Doctors notified Miriam and her husband, Jovani, about a nearly 5-pound, stage 3 malignant cancerous tumor growing in one of Destinee's ovaries.

The tumor ruptured and was leaking cancer cells to the girl's stomach. Miriam said doctors suggested emergency surgery and chemotherapy, optimistic about Destinee's recovery.

"It sounded so easy at the moment," Miriam said. "But the moment they mentioned chemotherapy, I knew what was coming."



Chemo treatments had taken a toll on the 10-year-old, who was later diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"The minute Destinee was diagnosed, I stopped working," her mother told ABC7 News.

Without work, the mounting medical bills added to the Villanueva's misfortune.

Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley created a Go Fund Me page for the family to help with the burden. The Villanueva's often volunteered for the organization in the past.

"As a father, you feel powerless," Jovani Villanueva said. "To not be able to help the way you would want, or to be able to take that sickness away from her or at least get it out of her body."


Destinee battled ovarian cancer from April 20 until just this week.

Her mother shared the good news, "Monday, July 30th, she was actually cleared."

Destinee explained she was able to stay positive throughout treatment because of her family. Both parents shaved their heads in support of their daughter, who was up against a serious sickness.

RELATED: 3-year-old cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding

Destinee also said she noticed many others were in worse situations. "Being a 10-year-old and going through this isn't easy," she said. "In the hospital, I would see 3-year-olds or 5-year-olds going through it. I would be like, it's even worse for them because they're even littler."

For now, blood work is still required every month, CT scans and MRI's are required every three months, and Destinee will have to remain on a strict and healthy diet.

On Tuesday, she was back to her old self, smiling and dancing to Drake's song "In My Feelings."

Click here for more stories related to cancer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancertumorovarian cancerillnesshealth carechildren's healthSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANCER
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
More cancer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News