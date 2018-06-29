BE INSPIRED

3-year-old cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding. (Mark Broadway Photography)

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding.

In 2016, Skye Savren-McCormick was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia just before her first birthday. Savren-McCormick got her first transplant later that year from 26-year-old Hayden Hatfield Ryals.

Ryals later reached out to Savren-McCormick and her family through Be the Match, the organization through which Ryals donated her bone marrow. The families stayed in touch, and Ryals invited Skye to be in her wedding in a card she sent the toddler on her third birthday.

The two met in person for the first time during Ryals' rehearsal dinner.

"I walked up and I just dropped to my knees and all I could do was smile," Ryals told ABC News.

During the ceremony, Savren-McCormick "stepped out and took a giant handful of flowers and threw them on the ground," according to the toddler's mother, who said she was told that everybody in the room was brought to tears by the toddler's story.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybe inspiredu.s. & worldleukemiacancerchildrenfeel goodtoddlerAlabama
BE INSPIRED
Dog stays all night with toddler who wandered into cornfield
Women pay heartwarming tribute to friend who died of cancer
Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman at bus stop
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
More be inspired
FAMILY & PARENTING
Oakland Public Library summer lunch program feeds bodies, minds
Cancer victim's daughter opens hair replacement salon in NJ
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
Watch this 1-year-old baby hear for the first time
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Concord fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Alameda County Fair, Solano County Maker Faire
Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire consumer protections, Citibank refunds
Show More
Child drowning cases up in Santa Clara County
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
More News