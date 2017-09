New research shows your cell phone may have more than ten times the amount of bacteria than a toilet seat.According to a new study, more than 17,000 bacterial gene copies were found on phones belonging to high school students.Most of the bacteria isn't harmful. But a few are very dangerous: Streptococcus, MRSA and E-coli.Experts say washing hands several times a day will help.And people are advised to keep their phones out of the bathroom.