Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition

The remaining hospitalized victim in the attack at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno has been upgraded from serious to fair condition, according to officials at San Francisco General Hospital.The 36-year-old man's health has steadily improved since Tuesday's shooting and he's expected to make a full recovery.Two women who were also wounded in the attack were released yesterday from the hospital.The company said it will increase security at its headquarters and offices around the world after the shooting.Police say the suspect, Nasim Aghdam, walked onto the YouTube property through a parking garage and it's not clear whether she encountered any security."We will be increasing the security we have at all of our offices worldwide to make them more secure,not only in the near term, but in the long term," said Chris Dale, YouTube head of communications.YouTube is encouraging employees to take time off or work from home. The company is also making sure that wellness services are readily available.Aghdam went to a gun range hours before the shooting. But, before that, Mountain View Police officers questioned her at a Walmart parking lot where she was sleeping in her car. The chief, however, says they found nothing suspicious.