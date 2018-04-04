TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --On April 3, a Southern California woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, injuring three people before turning the gun on herself.
Here's a timeline of Nasim Aghdam's moves in the days before the shooting, as reported by police and family.
