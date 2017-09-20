EARTHQUAKE

How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an earthquake in Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Pablo Ramos/AP Photo)

Hundreds are dead after a devastating magnitude-7.1 earthquake rocked Mexico on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to help those affected by the disaster.

Give cash, not supplies
Most charities prefer monetary donations, especially if you plan to donate internationally. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, USAID explained.

"Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods," the organization explained on its website.

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.

Organizations already accepting donations

These organizations already have campaigns dedicated to helping those impacted by the earthquake. Some pages may require a translation extension on your browser in order to view in English.

Red Cross of Mexico (page is in Spanish)

Save the Children

Global giving

International Community Foundation

OxFam (page is in Spanish)

Project Paz

Unicef of Mexico (Page is in Spanish)

Topos de Tlatelolco (Page is in Spanish)
