Investigators search for cause in deadly San Jose mobile home fire

Flames shoot out of a mobile home in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Investigators with the San Jose Fire Department are looking into the cause of a fire at a north San Jose mobile home park yesterday that left three people dead, including two young girls. Officials say it appears to be accidental.

RELATED: Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire

Family members identified one of the victims as 10-year-old Linda Van. She lived at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park, but was visiting her best friend at another unit in the neighborhood when the fire happened. The identities of the two other victims, a young girl, and her older relative, were not immediately released.

Van's brother, Thanh Van, 24, said she was excited to enter the fifth grade at Orchard Elementary School this week. She had spent part of her summer vacation in Vietnam to attend his wedding, as well as a family reunion.

For now, it's unclear if the mobile home had working smoke detectors. However, fire officials say these types of housing units have a higher probability of burning faster because they're typically made from lightweight combustible materials.

Van's parents tell ABC7 News they'll rely on their Buddhist faith to get them through this tragedy. They also said they're grateful for the outpouring of support from friends, neighbors and community members.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have also been on scene throughout the day examining the charred remains of the home.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefire deathfirefightersfire departmentschild deathchildrenelderlyinvestigationbuilding fireSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Top Stories
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
West Oakland home searched in child sex trafficking investigation
Security guard arrested in SF Burlington Coat Factory shooting
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Start times pushed back for students at two Novato schools
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
Show More
SeaWorld euthanizes Orca whale, third Orca death this year
Elizabeth Duke to become next chairwoman of Wells Fargo
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park
Preparations underway for the rare total solar eclipse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
More Photos