Here's an ongoing list of the areas under evacuation and the centers open to help those displaced.
Evacuation centers:
- Analy High School, 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol
- Guerneville School, 14630 Armstrong Rd. Guerneville
- Healdsburg Community Center, 1157 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg
- 1st Presbyterian Church, 939 B Street, Petaluma
- Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma
- Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
- Sonoma Raceway campground, directly across from the raceway on Highway 121
- Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Rd, Petaluma
- Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
- Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park
- Technology Middle School, 7165 Burton Ave, Rohnert Park
- Waldo Rohnert Elementary School, 550 Bonnie Ave., Rohnert Park
- Burton Recreation Center/RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa
- Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
- New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Victory Outreach Church, 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
- St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol
- Altamira Middle School, 17085 Arnold Drive, Sonoma
- Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor
- Huerta Gymnasium, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor
- Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
- Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Rd, Ukiah will be serving breakfast
- Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa
- Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street
- Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave
- New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street
- Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell BoulevFard
- Rohnert Park Rec Center at 7421 Burton Ave.
- Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road
- Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol
- Solano Community College on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield
- Sonoma Valley High School
Animal Shelters:
- Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals
- Napa FFA - Vintage High School Farm is taking livestock in Napa County. The address is 1185 Sierra Ave, Napa or they will pick up animals. Students are working around the clock caring for over 200 displaced animals.
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. (Open for large- and medium-sized livestock and farm animals) Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave and Sonoma- Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma
- Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (open to accommodate small livestock and other farm animals), access via Gate 4 on 175 Fairgrounds Dr (Petaluma)
Evacuation Orders:
Atlas, Nuns, Partick fires
Napa County Mandatory Evacuations:
Monticello Park
Silverado Country Club
Hardman/McKinley/Estee
Circle Oaks
Buhman Rd.
Wild Horse Valley Road
Silverado Trail from Trancas to
SR 128
SR 128 to Moskowite
Monteceto/Monte Vista
Berryessa Highlands
Sonoma County Mandatory Evacuations:
All of Glen Ellen
West of Jack London State Park
East of Bennet Valley Golf
Course
Sonoma Mountain Road
Bennet Ridge Road
Sonoma Mountain Road
Enterprise Road
Wall Road
Cavedale Road
Arnold Drive
Partrick Rd to Browns Valley Rd
Solano County Mandatory Evacuations:
Upper and Lower Green Valley
Redwood Fire/Sulphur Fire
SULPHUR FIRE: Mandatory evacuation lifted for parts of Clearlake. Hard road closures remain at Lake Shore Dr.@ Country Club Dr ; San Joaquin Ave @ Arrowhead; Sulphur Bank Dr @ 17th St. Those areas north and west of the road closures will remain under mandatory evacuation.
REDWOOD FIRE: West Rd from State St north; East Road north of School Way; Laughlin Rd north of State St and all roads feeding in; East Rd south to Hwy 20; east of East Rd around Hwy 20 to Horseshoe Circle;Reeves Canyon Rd; Golden Rule Park; Pine Mountain subdivision; Tomki Rd to Canyon Rd and all feeder roads; Canyon Rd to Eastside Rd south to Pine Mountain Rd; Van Arsdale area north of Eel River; Cave Creek subdivision including scenic Appaloosa and including all feeder roads; Van Arsdale road south of the Eel River
Tubbs Fire
From the city: Residents need to heed evacuation orders. Evacuation means that you need to LEAVE IMMEDIATELY! Absolutely NO entry into evacuated areas is allowed while evacuations are still being enforced. CURFEW IS BEING IMPOSED IN MANDATORY EVACUATION AREAS FROM SUNSET TO SUNRISE (APPROX 6:45PM and 7:15AM). Please cooperate with first responders. We are relying on you to follow these instructions to ensure your safety and the safety of our first responders.
Evacuation orders have been issued for the entire city of Calistoga.
Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the following Santa Rosa neighborhoods:
Annadel Heights area, bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road
All of Oakmont area east of Melita Road. The Nuns fire has reached the Oakmont area and Oakmont is now surrounded on all three sides by fire.
Cross Creek Road
Sky Farm Drive
Saint Andrews Drive
All residences north Fountaingrove Parkway
Montecito Heights
The Hopper Avenue Area West of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)
All residences east of Fulton Road, between Piner Road and Guerneville Road
Kaiser Permanente Hospital
Sutter Hospital
All residences in Rincon Valley north of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Road to eastern city limits at Calistoga Road
In addition the Sonoma County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders at the following areas of unincorporated Bennett Valley:
Sonoma Mountain
Bennett Ridge Road
Enterprise Road.
