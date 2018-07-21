CHILD ABDUCTION

Amber Alert Canceled: Missing child found safe in Harlem, father taken into custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the little girl who was found safe in Harlem after an Amber Alert was issued.

QUEENS, New York --
The search for a little girl who was abducted by her father from inside a Queens homeless shelter is over after the pair was found in Harlem.

Police said 24-year-old Jerome Pippins forcibly took his 8-month-old daughter August Pippins from her mother at a shelter in the 9000 block of Van Wyck Expressway around 10 p.m. Friday night.

RELATED: Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District

He then allegedly ran away with his daughter which prompted police to issue an Amber Alert early Saturday morning.

Authorities say both Jerome and August were later found in good condition in Harlem just after 8 a.m.

Jerome has been taken into custody and charges against him are pending. As he was walked by police in handcuffs, he proclaimed his love for his daughter:


August was taken to the hospital for observation as a precaution, but she is said to be in good condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertfather chargedarrestcrimeu.s. & worldQueensNew York CityHarlem
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABDUCTION
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping in Mountain View
Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District
Children found safe after Amber Alert issued in Los Angeles
Police: 'Kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up wrong child
More child abduction
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News