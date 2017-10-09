Beyond over 100 dogs and cats, the @NapaShelter has taken in goats, alpacas, horses, burros, chickens and geese from the #NapaFire. pic.twitter.com/ER4TVZqZuo — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) October 10, 2017

Lobby at @NapaShelter is lined with dog and cat food donated today in response to #NapaFire. They expect to need more in a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/Ie6muIwxg0 — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) October 10, 2017

Many people have been donating food to the Napa County Animal Shelter to help pets in need as wildfires rage through the North Bay, leaving many without homes.Most of the animals were brought in by their owners after residents were ordered to evacuate their homes.The shelter has two satellite locations set up with the Red Cross where people who were forced to evacuate can also shelter their animals at the same facility.Click on the video player above for Jonathan Bloom's full story.to follow him on Twitter.