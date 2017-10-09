NORTH BAY FIRES

Napa County Animal Shelter becomes save haven for pets during raging wildfires

Many people have been donating food to the Napa County Animal Shelter to help pets in need as wildfires rage through the North Bay, leaving many without homes. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Many people have been donating food to the Napa County Animal Shelter to help pets in need as wildfires rage through the North Bay, leaving many without homes.

Most of the animals were brought in by their owners after residents were ordered to evacuate their homes.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

The shelter has two satellite locations set up with the Red Cross where people who were forced to evacuate can also shelter their animals at the same facility.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
