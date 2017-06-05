GHOST SHIP FIRE

2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Oakland's Ghost Ship fire

Derick Almena and Max Harris have been arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland. (Photos by Lake County police/Bay Area News Group)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse founder Derick Almena and his associate Max Harris have been arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the deadly fire in Oakland, the Alameda County DA said on Monday.

DA Nancy O'Malley says they could get up to 39 years in prison for these charges.

The criminal complaint filed alleges the Almena created a "dangerous condition" and "firetrap" that cost 36 people their lives.

Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena was arrested in Lake County this morning, while Max Harris was arrested in Los Angeles County.

RELATED: I-Team investigates background of Ghost Ship founder

Thirty-six people died in the fire in December, making it the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than a decade.

Nearly all of the people who died in the blaze at the warehouse at 1315 31st Ave. on Dec. 2 were attending a dance party on its second floor.

A recent lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the families of half of the 36 victims alleged that the warehouse was "a death trap that contained a maze of makeshift rooms, alcoves and partitions" and lacked a safe means of getting out.


Several weeks after the fire, Almena's attorney said he didn't engage in any criminal misconduct and alleged that governmental agencies were responsible for the blaze for not cracking down on code violations at the warehouse.

Almena is set to be arraigned in Lake County at 3 p.m. Monday.

ABC7 News team coverage on the Oakland Ghost Ship charges will begin at 4 p.m.

PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
Read Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's full statement below:

"I applaud the charges filed today by District Attorney Nancy O' Malley because they send a clear message: you won't get away with making a profit by cramming people into dangerous spaces or failing to maintain safe living conditions.

The reckless and deceptive actions of Derick Almena and Max Harris claimed 36 innocent lives. For years, they worked hard to escape legal scrutiny and deceive city officials. Because of their callous disregard for human life, they deserve to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

I am grateful to District Attorney O'Malley for her tireless pursuit of justice and for charging Almena and Harris with involuntary manslaughter. We will never forget the victims who died in the tragic Ghost Ship fire. We can't bring loved ones back, but we can honor them by seeking justice."

Read the full statement from Almena's defense team:

"We, Jeffrey Krasnoff, Kyndra Miller and J. Tony Serra, have learned today of the arrest of our client Derick Ion Almena. We intend to vigorously defend him in the court of law. We believe that these charge represent no less than a miscarriage of justice, and we are confident that this attempt to make a scapegoat out of our client will fail."


RELATED: All 36 victims in Ghost Ship warehouse fire identified

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Click here for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire.

A source tells ABC7 News that two arrests have been made in connection with last year's deadly Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland.

