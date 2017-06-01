All 3 deputies found guilty in #MichaelTyree case - 2nd degree murder. Could not reach verdict for counts 2 & 3. — David Louie (@abc7david) June 1, 2017

#MichaelTyree murder trial began 3/22. County paid $3.6 mil to family to settle excessive force complaint. — David Louie (@abc7david) June 1, 2017

Jury has reached. Reduction for only 1 of 3 counts against 3 deputies #MichaelTyree — David Louie (@abc7david) June 1, 2017

Very complex verdicts. Stand by. 2 defendants found guilty of second degree murder. #MichaelTyree — David Louie (@abc7david) June 1, 2017

Convicted Defendants put in handcuffs and removed from courtroom in front of crying family members. #MichaelTyree — David Louie (@abc7david) June 2, 2017

A jury found three Santa Clara County jail guards guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of a mentally ill inmate.The trial against correctional deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez began in March and ended Thursday, after less than a week of deliberations.The three were accused of fatally beating a mentally ill inmate, Michael Tyree, inside the San Jose main jail in August of 2015.Prosecutors say Tyree was beaten so badly, his spleen was nearly severed in half. Defense attorneys claim Tyree died when he slipped or fell, after climbing on the toilet in his jail cell.In December, Santa Clara County settled with Tyree's family for $3.62 million in an excessive force claim.