3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder in inmate death

(Left to right) Santa Clara County Correctional Deputies Matthew Farris, Jereh Lubrin and Rafael Rodriguez. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A jury found three Santa Clara County jail guards guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of a mentally ill inmate.
The trial against correctional deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez began in March and ended Thursday, after less than a week of deliberations.

The three were accused of fatally beating a mentally ill inmate, Michael Tyree, inside the San Jose main jail in August of 2015.

Prosecutors say Tyree was beaten so badly, his spleen was nearly severed in half. Defense attorneys claim Tyree died when he slipped or fell, after climbing on the toilet in his jail cell.

In December, Santa Clara County settled with Tyree's family for $3.62 million in an excessive force claim.
