NEWS

7 Things to know before you go from ABC7 News: Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he would give Congress video of last week's meeting between his foreign minister and President Trump; plus, temps set to soar this weekend in the Bay Area. Here are 7 Things to know before you go. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he would give Congress video of last week's meeting between his foreign minister and President Trump; plus, temps set to soar this weekend in the Bay Area. Click on the media player above for 7 Things to know before you go.

When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.

GET IN TOUCH: Click here to share news tips, comments, or story ideas with us
DOWNLOAD: For the latest breaking news updates, download the ABC7 News app
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
NEWS
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate, Ryan says people trying to hurt Trump
Lawmakers 'need' Comey's notes on Trump meetings, top Democrat says
Putin jokes that he would release record of Trump's Russian meeting with Congress
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
More News
Top Stories
Whales spotted breaching underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Santa Cruz Co. doctor due in court on sex crime charges; nurse also charged
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
Show More
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Sexual harassment lawsuit alleges SF startup has 'kink room'
Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
More News
Top Video
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Whales spotted breaching underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
More Video