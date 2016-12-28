ABC7 interview with Carrie Fisher in Berkeley in 2008

ABC7 News entertainment reporter Don Sanchez spoke to Carrie Fisher when she performed her one-woman show, "Wishful Drinking" at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in 2008.She called her rant about celebrity, growing up with famous parents and struggle with mental illness "stage therapy," through comedy."I'm not saying that you should care about my story anymore than you know anybody you know. You shouldn't, no. But, I want to make you laugh because otherwise if my life wasn't funny it would just be true and that's unacceptable," said Fisher.San Francisco's Roxy Theater plans to screen Fisher's book-adapted film "Postcards from the edge" on New Year's Day.A light saber tribute will also glow in the Castro in honor of beloved Princess Leia.