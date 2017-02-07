BART

BART service restored in East Bay after fatality on tracks

A map shows East Bay BART lines. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
A person has been fatally struck by a BART train between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations this evening, causing major delays for commuters in the East Bay.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m., according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

"Right now we have no service between Del Norte and Richmond stations due to a report of a person in the track way and a report of a major medical emergency," Allison initially said.

At 6:23 p.m., however, BART officials reported on Twitter that a fatality has been confirmed.

Service has been suspended between the North Berkeley and Richmond stations while coroner's personnel respond to the scene. Parallel bus service is available on the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District's 72M line.
Related Topics:
newsBARTRichmondBerkeley
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
BART
Suspicious package clear, Hayward BART reopens
BART service resumes in Richmond following downed power line
Police search prompts Montgomery Street BART station closure
Survey shows BART has lowest rider approval rating ever
More BART
NEWS
'Battlestar Galactica' Actor Richard Hatch Dead at 71
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeastern Louisiana
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
4th Victim of Alleged Killer William Boyette Dies; Suspect Found Dead
More News
Top Stories
Residents brace for worst, hope for best in SC Mountain storm
Power outages, mudslides sum up life in Sausalito during storms
Mudslide splits San Rafael home in two
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm sweeps through Napa creating flooding, rough roads
Judges focus on whether Trump's order is Muslim ban
1 lane of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley reopens after landslide
Show More
Sierra LaMar's mom testifies in Antolin Torres murder trial
Twitter cracking down on hate speech and abuse
Crews rescue women trapped at flooded Castro Valley golf course
7 On Your Side looks at options for buying a new minivan
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos