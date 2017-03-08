BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Berkeley police need help identifying six individuals who they say were involved in fights between President Trump protesters and counter-protesters on Saturday.
Police say the demonstrations drew various people who came armed with sticks, bats, shields and other weapons. Some reportedly inserted themselves into confrontations with those with opposing views.
They have already arrested 10 protesters and counter-protesters for their roles in the violence.
For any tips related to these investigations, email Sergeant Friedman at jfriedman@cityofberkeley.info or call 510-981-5990 X 4202.
