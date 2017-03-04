Trump supporters ask Berkeley police to intervene. Say people are getting hit in the head. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/PKVgKAlorD — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) March 4, 2017

Violence has started at #March4Trump rally in #berkeley - couldn't see who threw first punch. pic.twitter.com/kqP39CUoWw — Aaron Davis (@BaronBavis) March 4, 2017

Trump supporters in Berkeley #abc7news clash with anti Trump activists. Police standing by pic.twitter.com/KEk9Uix7DX — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) March 4, 2017

Police geared up on perimeter of civic park Berkeley as fights break out at protest. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/oNvJpX8aLm — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) March 4, 2017

Arguments were heating up in Berkeley as demonstrators on both sides of the debate over President Donald Trump's policies clashed Saturday afternoon.People participating in the "March 4 Trump" demonstration to show support for President Trump were met by members of the group "By Any Means Necessary," and other protesters, which had planned a counter-demonstration.More than a dozen Berkeley police officers were keeping a close eye on the demonstrations, but video shared on Twitter showed shouting matches erupting and getting physical between the two groups.