PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters clash in Berkeley

Protesters are seen in Berkeley, California on Saturday March 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Arguments were heating up in Berkeley as demonstrators on both sides of the debate over President Donald Trump's policies clashed Saturday afternoon.

People participating in the "March 4 Trump" demonstration to show support for President Trump were met by members of the group "By Any Means Necessary," and other protesters, which had planned a counter-demonstration.


More than a dozen Berkeley police officers were keeping a close eye on the demonstrations, but video shared on Twitter showed shouting matches erupting and getting physical between the two groups.

newsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
