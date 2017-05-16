#SFPD EOD has cleared the school and deemed it safe. The school will remain closed for today. Parents have been notified. #SF pic.twitter.com/frkNHgW1rk — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 16, 2017

A school in San Francisco's Civic Center area was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat, but the Police Department's bomb squad has since deemed the area safe, police said.Parents have been notified and the school is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day, police said.The report came in at LePort Montessori School at 50 Fell Street at 9:45 a.m.The area had been deemed safe by 10 a.m.