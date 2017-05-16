NEWS

Bomb threat prompts San Francisco school to close for the day, area deemed safe

A map showing VanNess Avenue and Fell Street in San Francisco is seen in this undated image. (@SFPD/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A school in San Francisco's Civic Center area was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat, but the Police Department's bomb squad has since deemed the area safe, police said.


Parents have been notified and the school is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day, police said.

The report came in at LePort Montessori School at 50 Fell Street at 9:45 a.m.

The area had been deemed safe by 10 a.m.
Related Topics:
newsbomb threatinvestigationschoolSFPDstudentsSan Francisco
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ten families of Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit -- WATCH LIVE
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
Trump didn't know source of information shared with Russia, adviser says
WV rules hate crime law does not cover anti-gay assaults
Hill, US allies react to report that Trump shared intelligence
More News
Top Stories
Ten families of Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit -- WATCH LIVE
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Thousands of A's fan take advantage of $19.99 ballpark pass
Show More
New report links breast implants to cancer
Warriors will not have to face Kawhi Leonard in game 2 tonight
Missing 12-year-old girl from San Anselmo found safe
East Bay woman arrested for DUI crash that killed toddler in trouble again
Family demands answers after man tased by Rohnert Park police dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos