NEWS

Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'

EMBED </>More News Videos

A family member of one of the Southern California plane crash victims is speaking out about his loss in the South Bay and what the future holds as he and his little sister begin to mourn. (KGO-TV)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
A family member of one of the Southern California plane crash victims is speaking out about his loss in the South Bay.

RELATED: Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on San Jose-bound flight

Silvia Farelas survived the fiery plane crash in Riverside. Her 22-year-old daughter Adine did not.

They were returning from a cheerleading competition in Southern California where Adine's younger sister competed.

The Union Middle School student arrived safely back in San Jose by bus with the rest of her team.

Her 19-year-old brother is left trying to cope with the loss of their big sister. "Even at times we didn't get along so well, argue back and forth like brothers and sisters tend to, she would always be there for me," Brandon Farelas told ABC7 News. "I appreciate her so much. Now I realize exactly what I'm losing."

Silvia and Adine were flying with friends. The Cessna plane crashed into homes near Riverside Airport, exploding into a massive fireball, killing three people on board.

"I give all the glory to the big man upstairs," said Farelas. "I don't know how else to put it into words. It's just a miracle."

A cafe owner near the airport was the last person to see the pilot alive. She said he appeared worried and attempted to take off three times. "I was so worried even the last moment they left," said Delmy Pennington. "I said, 'Why are they leaving?'"

Farelas said his mother was worried about flying in the weather. His attention is now on his younger sister. "To help her in the future become a strong woman like my mom and sister," he added.

Farelas said his mother has had surgery on her arm and is being moved to the burn unit for a second surgery.

RELATED: Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash

The NTSB is investigating what happened.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashplane accidentsouthern californiafirefirefightersCaliforniaSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
O'Donnell leads anti-Trump protest ahead of congressional address
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 2 dead
Emanuel slams Trump over comments about Chicago's murder rate
More News
Top Stories
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
Trump pitches unity to Congress amid turbulent start to presidency
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
Show More
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
SF, Mexican lawmakers vow to protect undocumented community
SJ nightclub owner speaks out on stabbing death of beloved employee
Moraga residents seek answers from EBMUD over landslide damages
Warriors lose Durant to injury, lose game to Wizards 112-108
More News
Top Video
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash
More Video