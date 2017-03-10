NEWS

CHP investigating Richmond freeway shooting as targeted incident

Two cars appear on the Eastbound side of Interstate 80 in Richmond during a highway shooting investigation on March 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Authorities are still looking for a motive in a targeted freeway shooting that snarled Thursday evening's commute for drivers on I-80 in the East Bay.
MORE: CHP says freeway shooting was targeted

A Honda minivan's window was shattered by gunfire from a passing car around 3 p.m. A man and a woman in the Honda were both hit by gunfire and flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The CHP said the shooting victim was targeted.

Three juveniles were reportedly taken into custody.

Related Topics:
newscalifornia highway patrolshootingcar accidentpoliceinvestigationdrive by shootingRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
'No question' some government employees working against Trump, Spicer says
Man in hospital after being hit by VTA light-rail train in SJ
Inside the Senate GOP resistance to Trumpcare
More News
Top Stories
Oakland police officer injured in car accident
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
President Trump hits the 50-day mark
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
San Jose developing flood warning system for residents
Man in hospital after being hit by VTA light-rail train in SJ
BART drops push for rate hike
Show More
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
How to interpret Trump's first jobs report
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos