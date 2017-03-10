RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --Authorities are still looking for a motive in a targeted freeway shooting that snarled Thursday evening's commute for drivers on I-80 in the East Bay.
MORE: CHP says freeway shooting was targeted
A Honda minivan's window was shattered by gunfire from a passing car around 3 p.m. A man and a woman in the Honda were both hit by gunfire and flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The CHP said the shooting victim was targeted.
Three juveniles were reportedly taken into custody.
Advice for Bay Area drivers given tbe dozens of freeway shooting incidents in last 15 months. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/icz4hsvogc— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 10, 2017
.@CHP_GoldenGate say they are investigating at least 80 shooting incidents on Bay Area freeways since late 2015. pic.twitter.com/OCcCWBMHO7— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 10, 2017