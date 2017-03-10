Advice for Bay Area drivers given tbe dozens of freeway shooting incidents in last 15 months. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/icz4hsvogc — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 10, 2017

.@CHP_GoldenGate say they are investigating at least 80 shooting incidents on Bay Area freeways since late 2015. pic.twitter.com/OCcCWBMHO7 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 10, 2017

Authorities are still looking for a motive in a targeted freeway shooting that snarled Thursday evening's commute for drivers on I-80 in the East Bay.A Honda minivan's window was shattered by gunfire from a passing car around 3 p.m. A man and a woman in the Honda were both hit by gunfire and flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.The CHP said the shooting victim was targeted.Three juveniles were reportedly taken into custody.