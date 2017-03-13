Caltrans crews are expected to start demolishing the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur Monday.Work was set to begin at 7 a.m. but it's been delayed while crews remove railings from the bridge.After the railing is removed, a giant wrecking ball will go to work. The demolition process is expected to last several hours.Crews condemned the bridge last month after storms caused it to crack, buckle, and start sliding down the hill.A 63-mile stretch of Highway 1 between ragged point and Palo Colorado is closed indefinitely because of the damaged bridge.According to Caltrans, due to extreme safety concerns, people are being told to stay clear and not get within 100-feet of either side of the bridge.Highway 1 will remain closed indefinitely between Palo Colorado in Monterey County, south to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.