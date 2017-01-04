OPD

Exploring the background of Oakland's new police chief
EMBED </>More News Videos

Oakland Mayor Libbie Schaaf announced Anne Kilpatrick as Oakland's new police chief Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Anne Kirkpatrick will have to deal with several scandals that hit the Oakland Police department in recent years. She appears to be suited for the job with a background as a police reformer, but she has her critics.

RELATED: Anne Kilpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief

The Chicago Police Board chose 57-year-old Kilpatrick as one of three finalists for the Top Cop position in 2016. When she didn't get it, the mayor picked Kilpatrick to head the police reform efforts after the shooting of a 17-year-old boy-a case that sparked national outrage.

"I'm confident that she'll be very successful in Oakland," said President of the Chicago Police Board Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot was impressed by Kilpatrick, calling her a natural leader.

"Oakland has a lot of the same challenges in its police department and with the violence that Chicago has, she's got a lot of experience that she'll bring to bear in the job that lies ahead," Lightfoot said.

For the job in Chicago, Kirkpatrick wrote that officers should have the mindset of "guardians first and warriors when they have to be."

At Wednesday's news conference she sought to reassure officers who may be concerned about an outsider becoming chief. "I have the courage to stand by you," Kilpatrick said. "And I will."

She started as a police officer in Memphis 34 years ago and rose through the ranks of small departments in Washington State. Then she served as Chief Deputy for the King County Sheriff and taught leadership to law enforcement executives at the FBI academy.

About a month before Kilpatrick left Spokane a jury ruled she wrongfully fired a detective accused of threatening his wife and awarded him $7,000 in damages.

Click here for Kilpatrick's essay responses for the Chicago police.

Click here to read Kilpatrick's resume.

FULL VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces Anne Kirkpatrick
Related Topics:
newsOPDlibby schaafpolice chiefiteaminvestigationsinvestigationpoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief
OPD
Oakland police department sued
Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief
More OPD
NEWS
Despite Promise, Trump Divulges No New Election Hacking Details
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Bay Area nonprofit celebrates 25 years of good works
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Oakland police department sued
More News
Top Stories
Major BART delays after man pinned between cars in SF
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
42 pets dropped off at East Bay animal shelter
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
Oakland police department sued
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Bay Area nonprofit celebrates 25 years of good works
Show More
Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
Advances in tech to be unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show
California hires Eric Holder to defend against Trump
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
More News
Top Video
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
Divers spot a Great White Shark
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Bay Area nonprofit celebrates 25 years of good works
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
More Video