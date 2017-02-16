OROVILLE DAM

FEMA sends supplies to Travis AFB in case of Oroville Dam emergency

Some government agencies are preparing for the worst-case scenario at the Oroville Dam as another round of storms pushes toward California. (KGO-TV)

By
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGO) --
Some government agencies are preparing for the worst-case scenario at the Oroville Dam as another round of storms pushes toward California.

Emergency supplies began arriving by the truckload at Travis Air Force Base Thursday.

"Yes, we are an Air Force base but we do so much more here," a Travis Air Force Base spokesman said.

180,000 residents were forced to evacuate when erosion damaged the dam's spillways. As work continues to shore up the crumbling hillside - those supplies began arriving from FEMA's warehouse in Texas.

Dozens of trailers with medical supplies, cots, blankets, meals and water were all being brought in. While most of the supplies are coming from one place, the people who are on standby to put them into action if needed have already begun arriving from all over the country.

"We have people that work all over the U.S. that converge on a moment's notice, and it's just a great working environment, and everybody has the same mindset of supporting the survivors on the ground," FEMA Assistant Logistics Chief Michael Hurley said.

FEMA last worked with Travis AFB in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy five years ago, and they do countless drills to prepare for the worst.

Officials say they believe the worst threat has passed as the lake's levels continue to drop, but FEMA will continue to bring in trucks packed to the roof with supplies, just in case. "Hopefully we don't have to use this stuff," Hurley said.

