First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family

A family and hospital staff members are seen with a baby girl believed to be the first baby of 2017 to be born in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A baby girl was born in San Jose 12 seconds after midnight Sunday morning, likely making her the first Bay Area baby of 2017.

Grace Emily Moreno was born at O'Connor Hospital to Leslie and Edwin Moreno. She weighs 6 pounds and 11 ounces and is 20 inches long, her father said. She is their third child.

"Everything went perfect, thanks to the nurses and Dr. Dale Capulong," who delivered the baby, Edwin said.

The family lives at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, where Grace's father is stationed as a Marine. The Morenos were in San Jose visiting family and did not expect to go into labor on New Year's Eve.

"God knows when the baby's born, and that's what matters," Edwin said.

When asked about their hopes for the new year, the Moreno's said a quick recovery and a happy, healthy baby.
