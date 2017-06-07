NEWS

Fugitive Virginia sex offender arrested outside homeless shelter in San Francisco

Daniel Arnold Nickerson, a fugitive sex offender from Virginia, was arrested in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

A fugitive wanted in Virginia since 2014 for aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a minor and failure to register as a sex offender was arrested in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Tuesday night.

Investigators received a tip that Daniel Arnold Nickerson, 59, was hiding out among the city's homeless population. He was arrested outside of a homeless shelter at Fifth and Bryant streets, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Nickerson is being held in San Francisco County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

He was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia, in September 2013 and released on bail in March 2014. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for related hearings that June.

He was also convicted of risk of injury to a minor child in 2005 in Connecticut for an offense that occurred in 1989, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
