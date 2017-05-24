ISIS

ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip properties as possible terror targets

The city of Las Vegas has emerged once again as a potential terror target in an ISIS propaganda video.

LAS VEGAS --
The city of Las Vegas has emerged once again as a potential terror target in an ISIS propaganda video.

The video calls for lone wolf attacks, and several Las Vegas Strip properties were prominently displayed.

U.S. intelligence agencies discovered the new video on an ISIS website.

The message in the video is quite clear -- ISIS wants supporters to carry out attacks in the West.

This is the second time ISIS has targeted Las Vegas in its recruitment videos.

The first time was in June of last year.

Four months later, lawmakers in Nevada passed what's called the "more cops tax."

The tax pays for more than 60 additional police officers to patrol the Las Vegas Strip.

Click here for the latest details on ISIS threats and attacks.
