Children lose father to stabbing inside Hayward Target on Christmas Eve
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed inside a Target store in Hayward while he was shopping for his children on Christmas Eve. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed inside a Target store on Whipple Road in Hayward on Christmas Eve.

The family said the victim and his girlfriend were shopping for one last present with his two kids.

The family said they were told by a witness that an altercation inside the store took place between Tyrone Griffin, 36, and two men who were allegedly playing vulgar music loudly on their cellphones in the toy section of the store while Griffin was shopping with his 4-year-old son. When Griffin confronted them about the music, a fight broke out and he was stabbed.

Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

"Basically Tyrone was a real good father. Every time you see him if he wasn't at work, he was with his children," Griffin's mother Yolanda Lindsey said.

Two Hayward residents were arrested in connection to the stabbing. The men are in their 20's and were booked into the Hayward jail for homicide.

Griffin leaves behind a 4 year old and 5-year-old child.

Griffin's mother Lindsey said she is looking for help to pay for his funeral.

Click here if you'd like to make a donation to help the family.
