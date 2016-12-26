A memorial to the victims of a suspected DUI crash in San Jose is growing. A woman and teenager lost their lives.Just after midnight on Sunday, officers were called to Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue. They found a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus involved in a crash.Police say a 25-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the Malibu, believed to be under the influence. She died after crossing the center median and crashing with another car.A 14-year-old boy in the Lexus died.On Sunday, mourners tied flowers to a pole near the site of the crash.