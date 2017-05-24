EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2033135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a missing Uber driver missing for a week and a half is not giving up hope that he'll be found. Police so far aren't talking about the case, except to say they're serving search warrants.

Family and friends have been searching desperately to find a missing San Francisco father and husband.Piseth Chhay disappeared on Mother's Day.He's still missing, but San Francisco police believe they have a better idea as to what happened to Chhay. At the center of their investigation -- a family acquaintance police believe may have fled the country.Police believe the family acquaintance is the last person to see Chhay, whose been missing for ten days.Since then, his car was found stripped in the Bayview, but beyond that, there was little for the family to go on.But Wednesday, San Francisco police announced a person of interest, a family acquaintance, 48-year-old Bob Tang, who Chhay was scheduled to meet the day he disappeared."It is believed that he is the last person who had contact with Mr. Chhay, however; at this time investigators believe Mr. Tang has fled the country -- possibly to Cambodia," said San Francisco police's Grace Gatpandan.Thang was supposed to meet investigators at SFPD headquarters for an interview Tuesday but never showed up.Since then, officers searched properties connected to him, including Maple Trade Corporation in the Bayview.His neighbors in the Portola District also noticed what appeared to be plainclothes officers in vehicles staking out his home."He seems to go to work, he seems like a good family man," said neighbor Joann Lara. "So Yeah, would totally be shocking if he's involved in anything."Chhay's family had no comment about Tang's possible connection -- but Chhay's cousin spoke to AB7 earlier in the day."As a family, we hope for the best of the situation," said Sovanarath Chi. "But we are preparing ourselves for the worst as well."The SFPD says they've obtained evidence that may lead to Chhay's whereabouts and if Tang has indeed left the country, police have reached out to the FBI for help.