NEWS

Police say 2 shot in San Jose home invasion
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a home invasion occurred in San Jose Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 10:04 p.m. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say a home invasion occurred in San Jose late Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 10:04 p.m. on Peach Court.

ABC7 News spoke with a family member on the scene.

"I heard that two people tried to break in there and they had guns and they shot my stepson and his friend, each in the leg," said Scott, father of victim.

Officers found the two victims with at least one gunshot wound each. They were taken to the hospital. Police say they have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two men broke into the home armed with handguns. They exchanged words with the people inside the home and shots were fired. The shooters took off and haven't been caught. Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects.

Related Topics:
newshome invasionshootingSJPDSan Jose
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas Cop Orders Teen to Do Push-Ups Over Suspected Pot Smoking
Debbie Reynolds' Son Says Her Death 'Happened Very Gently'
Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood Legend and Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84
Putin Says Syria Cease-fire Deal Reached; Hostilities to End Friday
More News
Top Stories
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Video surfaces of Former 49er caught in domestic standoff
Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds dies at 84
Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
Sheriff's say Hayward murder was for hire
Family who lost home in Concord fire also victims of theft
7 on Your Side helps SF woman with refrigerator malfunction
Show More
Hayward police searching for 2 burglary suspects
Durant, Warriors deliver down stretch to hold off Raptors
Lake Tahoe fire investigators looking into cause of ski resort fire
2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region
Otters spotted in Vallejo lake
More News
Top Video
Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
Lake Tahoe fire investigators looking into cause of ski resort fire
More Video