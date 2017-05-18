Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13

Police say nurses from Watsonville & Tucson acted together w/Santa Cruz doctor committing sex crimes w/children. 7 victims ages 3-13yo pic.twitter.com/f2TygKRpSq — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) May 18, 2017

Watsonville police provided more information on Thursday about a child molestation case involving a Santa Cruz County doctor and nurse.They say there were seven total victims between the ages of 3 and 13 years old.The police department says it was provided information and video that showed several adults engaging in lewd acts with children as young as 3 years old and immediately launched a criminal investigation.Suspect Rashel Brandon was quickly identified and arrested at her home in Watsonville. The second suspect was identified as Arizona resident Emily Stephens. Watsonville police released her mugshot on Thursday.The investigation continued and detectives identified a third suspect, Dr. James Kohut, who was arrested at his Santa Cruz home.Brandon is a 42-year-old nurse who worked at Dominican Hospital and is charged with the following: lewd and lascivious acts, with force, with a child under the age of 14, sending harmful matter with intent to seduce a minor, specific sex acts of a child under 10 years old, specific sex acts with a child under 14 years old, and sexual acts, with force, with a child under 14 years old.Stephens is a 29-year-old nurse living in Tucson. She will be charged with the following crimes in California: Lewd and lascivious acts, with force, with a child under 14, sending harmful matter with intent to seduce a minor, specific sex acts with a child under 10 years old, specific sex acts with a child under 14 years old and specific sex acts, with force, with a child under 14.Police do not know at this time what charges, if any, she will be facing in Arizona.Kohut, a 57-year-old traveling doctor whose residence was most recently in Arkansas, has been charged with the following: lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts, with force, with a child under 14, and specific sex acts wtih a child under the age of 10.He has additional homes in Tucson, Arizona, Merced, California and Santa Cruz, California.Overall, seven children, ages ranging from 3 to 13 years old, have been taken into protective custody, police say.Police believe these three suspects were working together and that they have all the suspects associated to this case in custody.Brandon's neighbor says the neighborhood is horrified after hearing about the charges. She says she's scared kids in the neighborhood may have been victims.The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Watsonville Police Department.