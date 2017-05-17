There is a new revelation today in this molestation case involving children as young as 10-years-old. Authorities say another person from out of state was also arrested in connection with Doctor James Kohut.The district attorney originally arrested Dr. Kohut on three charges, but today, they added several others as he sits in jail with no bail.Dr. Kohut looked out of sorts for his first appearance in a Santa Cruz County courtroom this morning. The brain surgeon was known for his work in the operating room at Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz, but according to the district attorney's office, he was hiding a dark and disturbing secret.Today, prosecutors revealed they filed 10 separate child molestation charges against Kohut involving three different victims."It involves multiple children on different dates. Of the 10 charges, six of them involve specific sex acts committed on children under the age of 10," said Deputy District Attorney Steven Moore.Two others, Rashel Brandon, a nurse at Dominican Hospital and Emily Stephens of Arizona, were also arrested on several charges for child molestation and one count of manufacturing child pornography. If convicted all three could face life in prison. Prosecutors would not say if any of the victims were patients. The DA's office say the charges against Kohut, Brandon and Stephens are all connected but would not get into any details. Kohut's attorney told us the allegations against his client are not true."Dr. Kohut has spent his life saving people's lives. He is a renowned brain surgeon. This is not conduct he would participate in. And I think at the end of the day the evidence will show this is not true," said Nick Cvietkovich, Kohut's attorney.Emily Stephens is being held in an Arizona jail. She is fighting extradition to Santa Cruz County. Dr. Kohut's next hearing is scheduled for May 26.