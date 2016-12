Police say a home invasion occurred in San Jose late Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 10:04 p.m.They say at least two men entered the home on the 1000 block of Peach Court by force armed with handguns. Police say the suspects exchanged words with the people inside and two males were shot. The suspects fled the scene and police have not located them.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.